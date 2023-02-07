Pam Seidl, executive director of the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, has been elected as chair of the Destinations Wisconsin Board of Directors.
Seidl has served on the Destinations Wisconsin Board for the past six years and will begin a two-year term as chair.
“Destinations Wisconsin plays a critical role in advocating and setting professional standards for Destination Marketing Organizations throughout the state as we all work to promote our individual destinations and Wisconsin as a whole,” said Seidl.
Formed in 1993, Destinations Wisconsin strengthens & supports Wisconsin destination marketing organizations by providing educational, marketing and advocacy opportunities. The organization currently has 43 members, representing more than $55 million in tourism promotional budgets to drive tourism growth in Wisconsin and contribute to improving the state’s quality of life.
Other newly-elected officers include Explore La Crosse Executive Director A.J. Frels as Vice Chair, Let’s Minocqua Chamber Executive Director Krystal Westfahl as Secretary and Visit Beloit President & CEO Celestino Ruffini as Treasurer. Stevens Point Area CVB Executive Director Sara Brish will serve as the past chair.