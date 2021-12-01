GREEN BAY — Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, opened a new Packaging Innovation Center at its headquarters in Green Bay. The multi-purpose space is more than 4,700 square feet and will serve as a hub for demonstrations, training, education, industry trials, and research and development.
The Packaging Innovation Center also will be the home of equipment including a Fusion C flexographic press, Hudson-Sharp’s Ares 400-SUP stand-up pouch machine, a Meridian Elite laser anilox cleaner, an ELS-MAX inline press and the ION digital printing platform. These machines will be available for demonstrations, as well as for hands-on learning and training opportunities.
“We’re excited to be able to welcome printing and converting customers into our facility to experience our innovations firsthand,” said Rodney Pennings, PCMC’s Director of Sales–Printing, Coating and Laminating. “Our new Packaging Innovation Center is a vision that we’ve had for several years, and it’s rewarding to see it finally be completed.”
An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in the spring of 2022. Additional partnerships and educational events will be announced in the coming months.