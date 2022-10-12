MADISON—Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Wednesday the Top 4 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.
New North-based companies Pierce Manufacturing and Plexus Corp. made the list of the final four products.
Over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust and growing manufacturing industry.
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Finalists:
#1 Seed: Pierce Manufacturing, Inc. – Appleton: Volterra Electric Fire Truck
#3 Seed: Plexus Corp. – Neenah: Quidel Savanna
#4 Seed: Columbia Vehicle Group – Reedsburg: Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber
#7 Seed: H&S Manufacturing – Marshfield: LOADMASTER 2X
According to the contest website, Pierce's Volterra Electric Fire Truck is the first zero-emission electric fire truck in service in North America.
Plexus's Quidel Savanna improves rapid infectious disease testing by bringing lab quality (real-time PCR) molecular testing to near-patient (point of care) settings.
The final round of voting to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is open here. Individuals can vote once per day, per device until noon Oct. 19. The winner will be crowned at WMC’s Business Day in Madison the same day.