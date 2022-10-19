APPLETON–Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced its Pierce® Volterra™ zero-emissions pumper has won the annual “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” competition after receiving tens-of-thousands of votes of support. Appleton-based Pierce was among 16 finalists in the 2022 competition, which included seven products manufactured in Northeast Wisconsin.
The contest is sponsored each year by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group, to highlight the state’s manufacturing industry by showcasing innovative products made in Wisconsin. All of the nominated products are made incorporating manufacturing processes within the state of Wisconsin.
“Pierce has been a proud Wisconsin manufacturer for over 100 years, and our team is incredibly honored to have been included among an admired group of companies and remarkable products,” said Lisa Barwick, vice president of marketing - Fire & Emergency Segment for Oshkosh Corporation. “Throughout the competition, a strong sense of pride and dedication to innovation was evident with every match-up. Winning is an incredible distinction, and we are thankful for the support of our Oshkosh Corporation and Pierce team members, the community, our dealer network across North America, and our customers.”
Since the Volterra’s introduction in 2021, Pierce has announced the placement of three zero-emissions pumpers into three communities, including the City of Madison, Wisconsin Fire Department, the City of Portland, Oregon Fire and Rescue, and Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department in Arizona. All locations represent vastly different climates, allowing Pierce to collect vehicle performance data for the vehicle in various environmental conditions.
What Makes the Pierce Volterra Electric Fire Truck “Cool”:
- The Pierce Volterra pumper was the first zero-emissions electric fire truck in service in North America.
- The technology supports municipalities’ growing environmental sustainability goals and agendas to reduce local carbon emissions.
- The Pierce Volterra pumper technology consists of a proprietary Oshkosh Corporation patented parallel-electric drive train featuring an electro-mechanical infinitely variable transmission which allows zero-emissions operation when powered by the integrated onboard batteries.
- The patented parallel-electric drive train can also be coupled to the internal combustion engine to provide continuous and uninterrupted power to the pumping system or drive system when needed for sustained long term pumping operations.
- The Pierce Volterra pumper’s exceptional operational range is tailored to a fire department’s needs and duty cycle for full-shift operation.
- Incorporates a fire station-based, all-encompassing vehicle charging infrastructure provided by an established nationwide energy supplier - offering a thorough, simple, and fast charging solution.
Barwick added, “Oshkosh Corporation is a technology industrial company and a leader in electrification, autonomy, active safety, and intelligent connected products. Winning this award recognizes our commitment to developing electric vehicle solutions which help firefighters save lives and best serve their communities. As one of our latest innovations, it’s incredible to see our network and community rally around a shared vision for where the Volterra electric fire truck will take the fire service in the coming years.”
Over the next year, Pierce will continue developing and evaluating the Pierce Volterra electric vehicle to gain valuable exposure and insight into the operational environments the electric vehicle must withstand.
To learn more about Pierce Manufacturing and the Pierce Volterra platform of electric vehicles, visit www.piercemfg.com.