KAUKAUNA – The UA 400 Pipe Trades is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week Nov. 15-21 by promoting the benefits of apprenticeships in Northeast Wisconsin.
UA 400 apprenticeship programs in plumbing, welding, pipefitting, and HVAC service prepare a highly skilled, diverse workforce to meet the needs of local contractors. For local companies, apprenticeship programs reduce turnover rates, increase productivity, and lower the cost of employee recruitment processes.
Apprenticeships offer an option for people looking for something different than pursuing a traditional four-year degree, allowing participants build critical skills and knowledge while training on the job.
Individuals who choose the apprenticeship path after high school are likely to have a job when they graduate, and they receive competitive wages throughout their entire apprenticeship. UA 400 paid apprenticeships take five years of classroom and on-the-job training to complete.
Once an apprentice graduates and attains journeyperson status, they can advance on a career pathways within the profession including estimator, foreman, project supervisor, instructor or business owner.
Any adult age 18 or older can apply to be a UA 400 apprentice.
The UA 400 Pipe Trades, headquartered in Kaukauna, Wisconsin with an office in Fond du Lac, is comprised of approximately 2300 members serving eighteen counties in Northeast Wisconsin.