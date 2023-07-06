The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative have co-produced the Dairy Stream podcast that addresses workforce recruitment and retention in the competitive labor force market.
The series examines recruiting and onboarding talent, employee retention and engagement, coaching and counseling and HR management and legal matters. The series was sponsored by Compeer Financial and Syngenta.
The current series, as well as other dairy business podcasts, can be found at dairystream.podbean.com.
The series includes appearances from a variety of HR professionals and dairy farmers, including Laura Finger of Finger Family Farm in Peshtigo, Wis., Sandy Larson of Larson Acres in Evansville, Wis., and Christine Bender of McFarlandale Dairy in Watertown, Wis.
“Workplace culture is critical for any business, but increasingly so for farmers,” Tim Trotter, CEO of the two organizations, said. “Dairy Stream prides itself on providing resources for farmers, from farmers, to adapt to an increasingly complex business.”
Bender said building rapport with your workforce is the most important thing a dairy farmer can do.
“It’s important to be objective and non-judgmental,” she said. “Your goal is to help the employee.”
Trotter believes farmers already possess the tools necessary to overcome any workforce challenges.
“Dairy farmers are innovators,” Trotter said. “Dairy Stream has always strived to showcase their stories and share their solutions to complex problems.”