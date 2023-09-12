Economic activity generated by the Port of Green Bay during 2022 reached $217.3 million, an increase of $70 million since 2017, according to a report released Sept. 12.
The report also points to 1,620 Wisconsin jobs supported by the Port of Green Bay, an increase of 331 jobs over the 2017 total.
Direct personal income paid during 2022 reached $41.7 million. When combined with induced and indirect income the impact exceeded $142 million. This demonstrates high, family-supporting wages. Port activities also resulted in $38 million in local, state and federal taxes which support essential services like police, fire, transportation and education.
“We know the port is an economic engine for our area, and we are pleased to see confirmation of that with this study,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay director. “It’s really pretty remarkable, especially when you consider the world economy during the pandemic years. This study truly demonstrates our economic resiliency here in NE Wisconsin. While we know that the Port of Green Bay has a positive economic impact on our region, this study helps us better understand just what that impact is.”
The Port’s 14 terminal operators are located along a 3-mile stretch of the Fox River. During the 2022 shipping season, terminal operators moved 1.75 million tons of cargo which included limestone, cement, petroleum products, salt, coal and wood pulp.
“According to the study, port activity generated just over $142 million in wages, salaries and local consumption expenditures in the regional economy,” said Troy Streckenbach, Brown County executive. “The port plays a profound role in our region, not only for our businesses but for the families that live and work here. The direct and indirect impact of the port on our regional economy is undeniable. We’re incredibly fortunate to have it in our community.”