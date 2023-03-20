Shipping season kicked off for the Port of Green Bay at 8:59 a.m. March 15 when The Algocanada arrived with petroleum products delivered to U.S. Venture.
“We are fortunate to be off to a fairly early start this shipping season,” said Dean Haen, Port Director. “With the 2023 shipping season officially underway, we are cautiously optimistic that we’ll have another strong year of cargo movement."
The Port of Green Bay and Discover Green Bay began accepting guesses for the first ship’s arrival through its annual First Ship Contest in early February. This year’s winner is Mary Zelzer of Green Bay. Mary’s guess was March 15 at 7:30 a.m., two minutes closer to the actual arrival time than any other entries. The prize package includes a one-night stay at St. Brendan’s Inn; a gift card from The Depot Green Bay; four admission tickets to the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay; a 2023 Big Ships of Green Bay Calendar by Chuck Zentmeyer; a 200th Anniversary Brown County Monopoly Game; and a Port of Green Bay swag bag.
“This year’s First Ship Contest garnered some great interest with 144 entries,” Haen said. “All of us at the Port of Green Bay are grateful for community interest in the Port’s activities and the important role shipping plays for our area.”
Anyone interested in ship watching is encouraged to view the ships from the Fox River Trail, the Green Bay Metro Boat Launch or other areas along the Lower Fox River. Port security requirements do not allow public access on any port property.
You can also learn more about the Port of Green Bay and expected ship arrivals at portofgreenbay.com and on the Port of Green Bay Facebook page.