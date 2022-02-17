Prevea Health is expanding and bringing more health care options to the Fox Valley with the addition of a new health center in Grand Chute.
The health center, under construction at 3750 N. Investors Court off Highway 41 and North Richmond Road in Grand Chute, will offer urgent, primary and specialty care services. Construction on the 12,000-square-foot facility began in fall 2021 and is expected to be complete this summer.
This will be Prevea Health’s second location in the Fox Valley since opening its first at 2700 E. Enterprise Ave. in Appleton in 2019. That location offers family medicine, women’s health, digestive health, pediatric neurology, corporate health and wellness, and weight loss services.
“Prevea has called the Fox Valley region home for nearly three years now, and we are very excited to soon offer even more of our high-quality health care services there with the addition of this new health center in Grand Chute,” said Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai. “It is our privilege to serve the Fox Valley, our patients and all those looking to receive care from our Prevea family in the future."
Prevea Health, a multispecialty health care organization founded in Green Bay in 1996, provides care in more than 100 locations throughout Wisconsin. It is partnered with Hospital Sisters Health System hospitals, including HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Medical Center in Green Bay.