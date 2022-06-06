GREEN BAY—Prevea Health completed its new, state-of-the-art surgery center in Green Bay for same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.
Patient care at the Prevea Surgery Center, located on the city’s west side at 1860 Shawano Ave., began today. It is the region’s first multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center (ASC) for medical specialties including gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, podiatry, urology and ear-nose-throat care.
Common procedures and surgeries performed will include ACL repair, cataract removal, colonoscopy, tonsil and adenoid removal, ear tubes and more.
“Many of these procedures are currently offered by our Prevea Health physicians at our HSHS hospital partners, including St. Vincent and St. Mary’s hospitals,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “Our new surgery center allows us continue providing high-quality care for those select procedures, but with the added benefits of lower costs and easier access for patients.”
Prevea Health physicians will continue to perform hospital-based surgeries at all six HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin, including St. Vincent and St. Mary’s hospitals in Green Bay.
The shift of select, one-day surgeries and procedures to the new Prevea Surgery Center allows for more space and appointment availability for all patients in need of surgical care, and ultimately helps to meet a growing demand for surgical services in Northeast Wisconsin.
The approximately 33,000-square-foot facility is comprised of a spacious waiting/reception area, five operating rooms, 10 procedure rooms, 28 surgical preparation and recovery rooms, and eight post anesthesia care unit (PACU) rooms.
A separate discharge corridor also allows for patient privacy and comfort as they leave the surgery center following their procedure and recovery.
“Today, more than half of all surgeries performed in the U.S. are done on an outpatient basis,” said Angie Perronne, director of the Prevea Surgery Center. “Along with advances in surgical techniques, anesthesia and pain management, the Prevea Surgery Center will allow more patients to recover from surgery safely and comfortably in their own homes.”
Construction on the Prevea Surgery Center began in April 2021. For more information about the Prevea Surgery Center, please visit: www.prevea.com/SurgeryCenter