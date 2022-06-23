GRAND CHUTE—Prevea Health is set to open a new, state-of-the-art health center in Grand Chute on July 19, its second location in the Fox Valley.
“Our newest location makes Prevea Health even more accessible to the Fox Valley community, especially for the many residents and employers who have already chosen us as their health care provider,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO, Prevea Health. “We are proud to be a part of, and to provide this growing community another option for high-quality medical care.”
The new location at 3750 N. Investors Court is off Highway 41 and North Richmond Rd. and will provide a variety of services, ranging from primary to specialty medical care.
The 12,000-square-foot health center's offerings include corporate health and wellness, colon and rectal surgery, family medicine, pediatric services, podiatry, pain management diagnostics/xray/MRI/mammography, pathology, physical therapy, women's care and urgent care.
The community is invited to tour the facility at an open house from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.
Prevea Health’s first location in the Fox Valley opened at 2700 E. Enterprise Ave. in Appleton in 2019.
For more information about the new location in Grand Chute, including the providers, please visit: www.prevea.com/GrandChute.