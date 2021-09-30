The NEW Digital Alliance, in collaboration with CESA 7’s Computer Science Talent Ecosystem for Youth (CSTEY) program, has launched a computer science licensure cohort group to help middle and high school computer science teachers working on their Computer Science 405/1405 certification.
NEW Digital Alliance Director Kim Iversen said the program, with the support of TEALS/Microsoft, is designed to increase the number of educators licensed to teach computer science in both middle and high schools.
“With less than 50 percent of school districts in Wisconsin offering computer science classes and less than 50 percent of computer science teachers having a computer science license, the licensure cohort group is needed to help bridge gaps within the state,” Iversen said.
The program also creates a support system for computer science teachers, allowing them to develop industry contacts and helping them to better understand what is being taught in college and how computer science is used in real life. Cohort members also will learn from certified teachers as they share how to prepare for the exam.
The licensure cohort group is a six-month program and includes self-study learning, group collaboration, monthly munch and learns with guest speakers, a field trip to a college campus with hands-on training and sitting in on computer science-related classes, and visits to local businesses to learn how IT is the same, and how it is different, across industry sectors.
“Programs like the licensure cohort group will help Wisconsin’s teachers keep students interested in computer science and IT concepts,” said Amy Bires, CSTEY coordinator.