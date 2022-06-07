MANITOWOC, June 2, 2022 — The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) awarded over $20 million in Project Growth grants to 28 cross-sector community teams and over 100 businesses to help solve the challenges facing Wisconsin’s child care system and bolster the state’s economy.
“We have seen in various communities across the state that when business, economic development, early learning, and other community partners come together and innovate, we all benefit,” said DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson. “These grants are helping us kickstart and build those partnerships, as well as find innovative and sustainable child care solutions that can be modeled in communities and businesses across the state.”
Progress Lakeshore was one of the twelve applicants awarded the Dream Up! Child Care Supply-Building Grant to participate in the spring cohort. Administered by First Children’s Finance, Progress Lakeshore and its Core Team will receive strategic planning support and $75,000 in grant funding to evaluate, plan, sustain, expand existing child care, and support new child care programs in Manitowoc County.
Additional $5,000 stipends will be allocated to participating child care providers who submit business improvement plans during the strategic planning process.
The Core Team working with Progress Lakeshore on this project include representatives from The Chamber of Manitowoc County, United Way, Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA, Family Connections Inc., Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry, Froedtert/Holy Family Memorial, Advocate Aurora, Manitowoc County Human Services, Precious Memories Daycare and Preschool, Lakeshore CAP, Lakeshore Technical College, UnitedOne Credit Union, Mishicot School District, Formrite Companies, Manitowoc County Board, and Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County.
Another grant funded initiative of Project Growth is the Partner Up! grant program, administered by Supporting Families Together Association. This grant focuses on supporting partnerships between businesses and child care providers by offering funding to businesses that purchase slots for employees’ children at existing regulated child care providers.
There were 660 Partner Up! applications, and over 100 businesses statewide will receive funding based on the true cost of care, number of slots, and age group. Five of those 100 businesses are from Manitowoc County.