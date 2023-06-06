Progress Lakeshore will collaborate with Family Connections to host a series of webinars titled "How to Start a Regulated Child Care Business" for entrepreneurs in Manitowoc County.
This initiative aims to address the pressing need for child care services in the region and provide aspiring entrepreneurs with the essential resources and information necessary to launch a successful child care venture.
Progress Lakeshore recognizes the importance of supporting individuals who are interested in starting their own regulated child care businesses. By partnering with
Family Connections, a trusted organization specializing in early childhood development, this collaborative effort seeks to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools required to navigate the regulatory landscape and establish a thriving child care enterprise.
The "How to Start a Regulated Child Care Business" webinar will help individuals looking to enter the child care industry. Attendees can expect to gain an understanding of the requirements involved in starting and operating a child care facility.
The webinar will cover topics including:
- Licensing and certification requirements and benefits
- Start-up costs and financial considerations
- Resources and financial grants
The "How to Start a Regulated Child Care Business" webinar will take place June 26, from 6: to 7:30 p.m. Registration is now open and can be completed at progresslakeshore.org/starting-child-care-business/