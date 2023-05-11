Progress Lakeshore held its 12th annual Excellence in Economic Development Awards Breakfast May 9 at The Venue at Union Square in Manitowoc.
Five awards were presented to local businesses and individuals for contributions to the Lakeshore community.
- The Entrepreneurial Achievement Award was presented to Summit Clinical Services. The business started operating in April 2022 and aims to improve mental health and substance abuse services in Manitowoc and nearby regions. Honorable mentions in the category were presented to Retro Eighth Coffee & Açaí and Third Gen Salvage.
- The Neighborhood Development Award was presented to Allie Family Companies. This award recognizes innovative real estate development or reuse projects which are purposely built or adaptively reused to enhance the community. The River North development project stands out for revitalizing a property that had been abandoned for more than 50 years by creating 87 market-rate apartments. Honorable mention was presented to Cool City Brewing Company.
- The Economic Accelerator of the Year Award was presented to Nicolet National Bank. This award recognizes an individual or organization that has played a key leadership role in economic development. By partnering with local businesses and providing access to capital, Nicolet National Bank has indirectly supported job growth and retention, and helped to create a dynamic economic ecosystem that fosters investment in technology and workforce. Honorable Mention in this category was presented to Mike Howe.
- The Corporate Investment Award was presented to a business that has made a positive economic impact on the community through capital investment, product innovation, and enhanced workforce. AMMO, Inc., the winner of this award, partnered with a local business to expand and include a new 160,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, 200-meter underground firing range and many new jobs. Honorable mention was presented to Dramm Corporation.
- Lakeshore Foster Families was presented with the Community Enhancement Award. Lakeshore Foster Families was recognized for their work in supporting children in foster and kinship care by advocating for their needs and providing essential resources and support. Honorable mention was presented to Do It for Dillon.
During the event, former Progress Lakeshore President Greg Jagemann, recognized outgoing board members, followed by newly appointed Board President Eric Sitkiewitz, who introduced the current and incoming board members. Executive Director, Jamie Zastrow provided an update on Progress Lakeshore's initiatives and highlighted current projects.
For more details about all the Excellence in Economic Development award nominees, go to https://www.progresslakeshore.org/events/breakfast/.