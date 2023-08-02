Progress Lakeshore, in collaboration with the Small Business Development Center, announced the return of the Entrepreneurial Training Program this fall.
Geared toward aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners, the program aims to equip participants with the essential skills and knowledge to create and grow successful businesses.
The program will run weekly on Thursdays, from Sept. 21 to Nov. 9 with sessions held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Progress Lakeshore's office, 202 N. 8th St., Suite 101, Manitowoc.
The Entrepreneurial Training Program is designed to help participants through the process of developing a robust business plan, laying the groundwork for a thriving and profitable business. Over the course of the program, participants will identify customers, determine their needs, and analyze that information to develop a feasible plan for starting or growing a business.
Participants will also gain insight into understanding financials and securing funding to support their entrepreneurial endeavors. By the end of the program, attendees will have the tools necessary to construct a solid foundation for their business plans.
Through instruction and guest speakers, the course serves those entrepreneurs who are considering starting a business, owners of existing businesses that want to get a handle on all the details, and those owners with successful companies they want to grow.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation offers qualified applicants an Entrepreneur Training Grant that covers 75% of the $1,000 course fee. Additionally, Progress Lakeshore Foundation has a limited number of $200 Scholarships available to participants.
For more detailed information on the Entrepreneurial Training Program and registration go to progresslakeshore.org/events/entrepreneurial-training-program/.