A clay mural will be installed in downtown Green Bay and the public is invited to help create it.
Downtown Green Bay, Inc. was awarded a $6,000 grant through the Wisconsin Arts Board’s Creative Community grant program for installation of the mural. Additional support will be provided by Capital Credit Union and The Artisan and Business Center of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.
During ArtFest Green Bay July 28-30, local artists Keith Carter and Don Krumpos will lead the creation of the mural and event attendees will be able to work with the wet clay to create texture, add dimension, and apply colorful underglazes.
The mural design will incorporate images of the Fox River and nature found in our community. The public art piece will be 3 feet tall, 30 feet long, and will be installed at 238 Walnut St.
Creating this clay mural is a unique process with creative input from participants. All will be encouraged to roll up their sleeves and interact with the art. This is an immersive, hands-on process that will engage participants of all ages and abilities.
“This is a project where everyone can be an artist! You do not need to have any skills to participate, and you’ll be proud to help create a public art piece that will contribute to the vibrancy of our downtown,” says director of First Impressions, Jenny VandenLangenberg.
The community is invited to participate during the free arts festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., July 29 and 30.
ArtFest Green Bay presented by Nicolet Bank and Green Bay Packaging will include art vendors, a color run/walk, live music, culinary delights, demonstrations, and hands-on workshops. The event runs Friday, 3 – 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Entertainment, food, and refreshments will continue until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The event grounds include Adams, Jefferson, Cherry Streets and Adams Street parking lot. For more information, visit downtowngreenbay.com/artfest.