The Fox Cities Chamber is holding a public policy forum focused on the current housing crisis Aug. 8.
The public is invited to a panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities surrounding housing in the community, what steps communities are taking to address affordability and the lack of housing stock.
Panelists include Jennifer Sunstrom from the REALTORS Association of Northeast Wisconsin, Tom Rooney from Mark Winter Homes, and Kara Homan from the city of Appleton. The panel will be moderated by Jon Turke, vice president of government affairs Fox Cities Chamber.
The program will be held from 8-9 a.m. at the FVTC Bordini Center, 5 N. Systems Drive, Appleton, with registration and networking from 7:30 – 8 a.m. The forum is free and open to the general public. Register at 2023 August Public Policy Series: Housing Forum.