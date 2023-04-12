The Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open to traffic April 19 at 6:30 p.m. following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
The bridge closed in October 2020 for a $33 million replacement project. The new bridge was schedule to reopen in fall of 2022, but officials said supply chain projects had delayed construction.
The new bridge features 11-foot vehicular traffic lanes, 5-foot bike lanes, and 6-foot sidewalk on both sides. New roundabouts were installed on either side of the bridge and have been open to traffic since September.
Boat passage was improved with an auxiliary navigation channel with greater clearance just south of the bascule span allowing more boats to pass under the bridge without opening the bascule span, which results in less delays for both boats and vehicles in the downtown.
Additional landscaping and concrete work to enhance the walkability of the project will continue this summer as well as installation of decorative lighting.