Rainbow House Domestic Abuse Services received a $45,558 a grant from the Basic Needs Giving Partnership of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, a funding collaborative which includes funds from the U.S. Venture Open Fund for Basic Needs, the J.J. Keller Foundation, and other community donors. This grant has been provided annually for the past three years to support the operations of the Rainbow House Oconto Outreach Office.
Rainbow House provides for the safety and empowerment of all abuse victims and their children. Services include prevention, education, and information to communities, families, and schools.
“We are so grateful for the support of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation”, said Oconto Legal Advocate Jessica Honish. “This grant continues to assist survivors and their families by removing barriers that limit them from experiencing lives free of domestic abuse. These funds have provided security systems, rental assistance, attorney retainers among various= other financially support to many families in Oconto County.”.
For more information on how to help someone experiencing domestic violence, visit therainbowhouse.us or follow on Facebook.
Help is available 24/7 at (715) 735-6656 (crisis line) or (906) 290-9081 (text) line). All services are free and confidential