GREEN BAY—As a direct response to declining reading proficiency levels and equity gaps in the community, Achieve Brown County and the Brown County Library are hosting a Reading Success Summit Oct. 5.
The Reading Success Summit aims to create a future where all children are reading at a proficient level, using intersectional approaches, recognizing the unique experiences and cultures of the students in Brown County schools.
This summit is meant to pull together the business community, nonprofits, education sector workers, and concerned community members to learn more about how and why our community needs to rally together now to break the cycle and create a positive change. Those who attend will learn why the reading achievements of today's kids are critical for our future workforce, economy, and productivity, and how they can help make a difference.
In Brown County, reading proficiency levels have been slowly declining, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2016-2017 school year, 41% of Brown County students were reading at a proficient level. The most recent 2020-2021 shows a 14% decrease in reading proficiency, with only 27% of Brown County students meeting 3rd-grade reading proficiency targets.
Once students transition from the 3rd to 4th grade, they go from learning to read to reading to learn. Kids who reach fourth grade without being able to read proficiently are more likely to struggle academically. The data shows students who can’t read at a proficient level or above in 3rd grade are 4 times more likely not to graduate high school by the age of 19. This leads to higher dropout rates and likely results in difficulties finding suitable and/or financially secure career prospects.
Reading proficiency scores in Brown County also reveal massive equity gaps between children of marginalized populations and white students. The largest racial equity gap, a 31.3% difference, exists between Latinx and white students. However, no equity gap exists that is lower than 16%.