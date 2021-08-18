inc 5000 logo

Eleven New North companies made the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America. 

Fifty-three Wisconsin businesses made the list, with Verona-based Gentueri coming in as the fastest-growing company in the state and landing at No. 112 on the national list.

Here’s a look at how New North companies fared:

  • 810: American Tent, Green Bay
  • 1,161: CorLife, De Pere
  • 2,112: Gear Up 2 Go, Appleton
  • 2,355: Landro Realty, Kimberly
  • 2,765: Headway, Green Bay
  • 2,811: Carnivore Meat Co., Green Bay
  • 3,331: Proforma Bay Business Resources, Green Bay
  • 3,438: Message Network, Ashwaubenon
  • 3,483: Cherry Optical, Green Bay
  • 3,904: Seaway Printing Co., Green Bay
  • 4,057: Black-Haak Heating, Appleton