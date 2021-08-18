Eleven New North companies made the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America.
Fifty-three Wisconsin businesses made the list, with Verona-based Gentueri coming in as the fastest-growing company in the state and landing at No. 112 on the national list.
Here’s a look at how New North companies fared:
- 810: American Tent, Green Bay
- 1,161: CorLife, De Pere
- 2,112: Gear Up 2 Go, Appleton
- 2,355: Landro Realty, Kimberly
- 2,765: Headway, Green Bay
- 2,811: Carnivore Meat Co., Green Bay
- 3,331: Proforma Bay Business Resources, Green Bay
- 3,438: Message Network, Ashwaubenon
- 3,483: Cherry Optical, Green Bay
- 3,904: Seaway Printing Co., Green Bay
- 4,057: Black-Haak Heating, Appleton