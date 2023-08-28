Discover the dynamic development work taking place in the New North region by attending InDevelopment Sept. 7 at the Oshkosh Convention Center.
This event is designed to empower industry leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers and professionals from diverse sectors with knowledge and collaborative opportunities to grow their businesses and communities.
Kynote speaker, Nik Davis is an expert in urban planning and geospatial design with Chicago-based consulting firm Houseal Lavigne Associates. Davis will explore the transformative potential of development, creativity and data-driven decision-making. Gain invaluable insights from his experience in fostering economic growth and revitalizing communities, including Davis’s pivotal role in Oshkosh’s downtown area development plan. He will share lessons you can apply to your own projects.
During the exclusive developer briefing and panel discussion, get insider knowledge about Oshkosh’s remarkable projects and future plans. The panel will also delve into market trends influencing development in the New North, providing practical strategies to navigate these trends successfully.
Attendees will engage with professionals from different fields and build a robust network that propels your community forward during the networking session.
Visit insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/indevelopment to reserve a spot.