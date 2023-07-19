Insight's fourth-annual Women of Influence in the New North Awards have been selected by an all-volunteer committee of past honorees after receiving over 100 nominations from across Northeast Wisconsin.
The recipients will be honored Aug. 1 at The Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 2040 Airport Drive, Green Bay. Register now to be a part of the celebration.
The event schedule is:
- 11 a.m. - Networking time
- 11:30 a.m.- Lunch served
- Noon - Awards Program
“These women have shown outstanding leadership and dedication to their communities and the people around them,” said Insight Events Coordinator Andy Thoman, who facilitated this year’s selection process. “They are true role models for others to follow. I have no doubt that they will continue to inspire others and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.”
The 2023 honorees hail from across the 18-county region of Northeast Wisconsin. They include:
- Dr. Sabrina Robins, Chief Operations Officer, AbaCor, an Abaxent Company, Visionary
- Mai J. Lo Lee, Director of Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs, UW-Green Bay, Difference Maker (Community)
- Cara Gosse, Development Director, Children’s Wisconsin , Difference Maker (Nonprofit)
- Kimberly Stoeger, Owner & Clinical Nutritionist, Nutritional Healing, Difference Maker (Business)
- Nan Bush, President, The Bellin Health Foundation, Corporate Leader
- Chelsea Kocken, Director of Special Projects, On Broadway, Inc., Young Influencer
- Brenda Paulin, Owner, Essential Nail Garden and Lash Lounge, Business Owner
- Diane Roundy, Director - Executive Search, Truity Partners, Mentor
Honorees will be featured in a special publication.