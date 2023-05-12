Insight Publications' first 40 Under 40 Awards presented by Associated Bank will be celebrated May 31 in a special event at The Weidner in Green Bay.
“This year’s recipients of the 40 Under 40 Awards are a diverse group of individuals from various industries. We are thrilled to partner with Associated Bank to recognize them,” says Andy Thoman, director of special events for Insight. “Their contributions have not only benefited their industries, but they have also made a positive impact on our community as a whole.”
Honorees are being recognized based on professional and civic accomplishments.
Doors open at 4 p.m. and there will be a program at 5:45 p.m. followed by additional time to network afterward.
The award recipients are:
- Tanya Arentsen, Acuity Insurance
- Cordero Barkley, TitletownTech
- Ryan Batley, Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel & Conference Center
- Lalu Bere, Fork Farms
- Paul Carlsen, Lakeshore Technical College
- Brad Cebulski, BConnected, LLC
- Eliza Cussen, Divorcist
- Carolyn Desrosiers, Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region
- Carrie Dorski, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
- Melanie Draheim, Network Health
- Katy Glodosky, Weill Center for the Performing Arts
- Tony Goebel, 5G Benefits & Insurance
- Christine Gunderson, Greater Green Bay Chamber
- Rachel Hansen, Oshkosh Corporation
- Ciara Hill, Reach Counseling Services
- Ashley Jones, Bellin Health Foundation
- Vaya Lauren Jones, ThedaCare & City of Appleton
- Ryan Lonergan, The Fragout Podcast/Wisconsin Veteran, LLC
- Kayla McNamara, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley
- Marissa Meli, Green Bay Packers
- Thomas Moniz, von Briesen & Roper, s.c.
- Justin Nickels, City of Manitowoc
- Taylor Reichow, Wisconsin Army National Guard
- Nina Nolan Rouse, St. Norbert College
- Emilee Rysticken, Scream ‘N Conuts and The High Lift
- Eric Saeger, Modular Web Solutions
- Hope Schaefer, Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin
- Andrew Schmitz, gener8tor
- Autumn Siudzinski, ChemDirect
- Conner Stilp, CENTURY 21 Ace Realty
- Kimberly Stoeger, Nutritional Healing
- Allie Thut, On Broadway, Inc.
- Christiana Trapani, Door County Candle Company
- Jacob VanDaalwyk, Associated Bank
- Travis Vanden Heuvel, The KHROME Agency
- Sadie Vander Velde, Envision Greater Fond du Lac
- Manny Vasquez, Pfefferle Companies
- Jose Villa, Fox Communities Credit Union
- Tiffany Woelfel, Amundsen Davis
- Thai Xiong, Appleton Area School District