GREEN BAY—Registration is open for the 2022 New North Summit, Northeast Wisconsin’s largest economic-development event, planned for Thursday, June 9 at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay.
The day’s program, held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will feature a range of speakers and presentations that highlight innovation, collaboration, talent and teamwork in the New North region. The summit is geared towards business executives, education leaders, non-profit and government leaders from around the region and state.
Attendees will hear from Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.
The event's theme, ‘Tech, Talent & Teamwork: Our Home Team Advantage,’ will be highlighted by keynotes in each of those three areas.
Keynotes include:
- Technology: How to create, build and commercialize new capabilities and ventures, featuring speakers Craig Dickman of TitletownTech leading a panel of startup founders and Shaleen Devgun of Schneider’s ‘The Grove’;
- Talent: Incorporating diversity into your talent recruitment and development strategy, featuring speaker Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran of St. Norbert College; and
- Teamwork: Developing leaders who grow a winning culture, featuring speaker Steve Jones, record-breaking high school football coach and author of The Twin Thieves.
“We are excited by the lineup of this year’s New North Summit,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc. “People in the region have come to know and love this event for its mix of programming and networking, and this year will be no different. We will be featuring a group of dynamic leaders from the New North and beyond.”
A new feature to this year’s New North Summit is an interactive digital mosaic. The public is invited to upload a photo of themselves and share what they love about living and working in the New North, and the photos will be combined to form a digital mosaic featuring original artwork by Gregory Frederic of CrewlArt, sponsored by The Boldt Company and Community First Credit Union. The final design will be unveiled at the Summit.
Breakout sessions will be led by Ann Franz, executive director of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance, and winners of the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch Event.
Platinum event sponsor is Nicolet National Bank. Event registration is open at www.newnorthsummit.com. An early-bird entrance fee is available through April 15.