FOX CITIES—Area employers looking to improve employee satisfaction and retention can now register interested staff for the Chamber’s ENGAGE Fox Cities, which will be held January 6 and 7.
ENGAGE is a community immersion experience for local employees.
“It’s a great way to connect your employees with their community and help improve retention and satisfaction," said Amy Schanke, Director of Leadership Fox Cities, who is managing the program at the Chamber. "Whether someone is new to the area or a longtime resident, every participant will learn something new and feel more engaged in the Fox Cities.”
About the program:
• Each session hosts 6-12 employees and their guests, and will be personalized.
• The ENGAGE experience is two 3 1/2 hour sessions on a Friday night and Saturday morning.
• Topics typically cover history of the Fox Cities, education, community service, arts, volunteering, recreation and human services. Topics are chosen based on a survey prior to the event.
• Participants are able to bring a guest.
The next program is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Registration deadline is Dec. 22.
To register, visit https://foxcitieschamber.com/engage-fox-cities-employer-program or contact Amy Schanke, Director Leadership Fox Cities, 920.734.7101 or aschanke@foxcitieschamber.com.