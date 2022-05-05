NEW NORTH, Wis. — Registration is now open for Insight Publications’ third-annual Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Green Bay.
Registration is available online at www.insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/womenofinfluence/ or by calling (920) 882-0491.
Cost to attend is $50 per person; tables of 10 are also available for purchase. The event will feature a plated lunch and remarks from this year’s eight honorees, including:
- Ann Franz, Executive Director, NEW Manufacturing Alliance; Lifetime Achievement
- Kristin Welch, Founder/Executive Director, Waking Women Healing Institute; Difference Maker (Nonprofit)
- Ingrid Parker-Hill, Family Engagement Coordinator, Green Bay Area Public School District; Difference Maker (Community)
- Holly Brenner, Senior Vice President, C.D. Smith Construction; Corporate Leader
- Emilee Rysticken, Entrepreneur; Groundbreaker
- Alison Fiebig, Business Development Director, The Boldt Company; Young Influencer
- Nea Hahn, Owner, Whisk & Arrow Sugar Studio; Business Owner
- Karen Bruno, Director, Lawrence Community Music School; Mentor
“We are so excited to recognize these remarkable women at our 2022 luncheon event,” Insight Publisher Brian Rasmussen said. “Our selection committee had a very challenging job choosing just eight honorees, but they have delivered with an incredibly diverse, inspirational set of stories to tell about the women who are making things happen in the region. I encourage everyone to join us Aug. 2.”
This year’s honorees will also be featured in a special supplement to Insight magazine that will be published in August.
Presenting sponsors for this year’s event include Acuity Insurance, Oshkosh Corporation, ThedaCare, and U.S. Venture. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available; contact Stephanie Crowe at scrowe@insightonbusiness.com or Noah Rasmussen at nrasmussen@insightonbusiness.com for more information.
Event questions may be directed to events@insightonbusiness.com or via phone to (920) 882-0491.