Registration is open for the eighth annual Experience Inbound, Wisconsin’s premier marketing and sales conference.
One of this year’s keynote speakers is Paul Roetzer, Marketing AI Institute founder and CEO. He will speak on how artificial intelligence is set to transform companies and careers in just about every industry. Roetzer will present visions and opportunities for using AI to unlock greater potential for marketers to engage prospects and turn them into customers.
“Everything we think we know about communications, creativity, and strategy is going to be redefined and reimagined in the months and years ahead,” Roetzer says. “AI won’t replace marketers, but marketers who use AI will replace those who don’t.”
Experience Inbound 2023 is a conference for marketing and sales professionals and will be presented in its entirety on two different days, in two iconic locations: Green Bay’s Lambeau Field on Wednesday, April 26, and Milwaukee’s American Family Field on Thursday, April 27. Marketing agencies Weidert Group of Appleton and Stream Creative of Milwaukee are the organizers.
Greg Linnemanstons, president of Weidert Group, is confident that “Attendees will learn from some of today’s most highly respected marketing and sales experts. Not only will the breakout sessions bring value, but attendees will also benefit from the opportunity to discuss ideas and network with other northeast Wisconsin professionals. Each participant will walk away with proven concepts they can immediately start applying to their organizations."
The lineup of event speakers includes leading experts from all areas of marketing, sales, and technology:
● Keynote: Paul Roetzer, Founder and CEO, Marketing AI Institute
● Keynote: Lindsay Tjepkema, CEO and Co-Founder, Casted
● Keynote: Mike Acker, Founder and Coach, Advance Coaching and Consulting
● Peter Caputa, CEO, Databox
● Devyn Bellamy, Senior Marketing Manager, HubSpot
● Erika Putinsky, VP Customer Education, Mailchimp
● Michelle Morgan, Paid Media Consultant, Writer and Speaker
● James Wanke, Principal Services Consultant, HubSpot
● Steve James, Partner, Stream Creative
● Jeff Coon, Partner, Stream Creative
● Chelsea Drusch, Consultant and SEO Manager, Weidert Group
● Greg Linnemanstons, President, Weidert Group
Early bird registration for Experience Inbound is now open. In past years, event tickets have sold out entirely, and event organizers encourage those interested to act quickly. Regular pricing goes into effect on March 1.
For more information about event details and to register for Experience Inbound, visit www.experienceinbound.com and follow @WeidertGroup, @StreamCreative and @ExpInbound on social media.