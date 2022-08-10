APPLETON—Leaders from across the New North region will convene the morning of August 23 at the D.J. Bordini Center in Appleton to discuss next steps in broadband strategy for Northeast Wisconsin. Free of charge, participation in ’Broadband – The New Economic Necessity’ is available both in-person and virtually.
The event is targeted towards economic-development and elected officials, community leaders, internet service providers, business organizations and citizens from the New North who have an interest in strategies aimed at improvement of broadband internet through new infrastructure and related funding.
Those wishing to attend in person can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wisconsin-tomorrow-broadbandthe-new-economic-necessity-tickets-391126749637. In-person participants can attend at the D.J. Bodini Center on the Fox Valley Technical College campus at 5 N. Systems Dr. in Appleton.
Registration to participate virtually is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wisconsin-tomorrow-broadbandthe-new-economic-necessity-zoom-tickets-391136719457.
The event, scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon, will cover topics including the New North’s experience with its 2021-22 Broadband Access Study; key elements of a broadband strategy to include Regional Middle Mile and Last Mile; aspects of a broadband strategy to address the rural challenge; and connecting strategy with funding.
“Having a broadband strategy session with industry and community leaders is invaluable as we continue our work towards world-class internet service for the people and businesses of the New North region,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc. “We invite public participation. Together, we can improve the lives of those in Northeast Wisconsin.”
Events participants include subject-matter experts in the design and implementation of broadband strategies and deployment, county and tribal leaders who have implemented strategic broadband investment, and state leaders who will discuss current state and federal grant funding opportunities.
The event is part of the BE BOLD Wisconsin Tomorrow Action Accelerator series of Competitive Wisconsin, Inc., a non-partisan coalition that engages business, education, agriculture and labor in strategic collaborations dedicated to strengthening and growing the Wisconsin economy.