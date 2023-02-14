Rennes Group announced it will had a new community-based residential facility within its existing campus at Rennes Health & Rehab Center-Peshtigo East.
Residence by Rennes, Assisted Living & Memory Care, and will be able to provide care for up to 29 individuals. Residence by Rennes-Peshtigo will be the second such location for the Rennes Group, with the first location located on its De Pere campus. Renovation plans are underway with an anticipated opening in late spring.
After analyzing its own patient data and tracking related inquiries, Rennes Group conducted a needs analysis and determined a specific demand for CBRF services in the Peshtigo area.
“Rennes Health & Rehab Center-Peshtigo East presents an ideal location for this addition. We’re so pleased to bring this expanded level of care to the community where we’ve worked and lived for the last 50 years,” said Nicole Schingick, President.
Cami Olson, current Director of Rehab at Rennes Health & Rehab Center-Peshtigo East has accepted the role of Community Director at the new Residence by Rennes-Peshtigo East. Rennes Health & Rehab Center will still offer on-site rehabilitative and skilled care services at the East location.