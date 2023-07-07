The Foundation for Ripon Community Hospital donated $150,000 to support the Boys & Girls Club of the Tri-County Area as part of its capital campaign to build a state-of-the-art facility in downtown Ripon.
The 30,000-square-foot, two-story complex will include four early childhood classrooms, extensive youth program areas, gymnasium, a performing arts studio and most impressively, a skilled trades center for teens. The club’s goal is to raise $10 million capital campaign goal.
“We share a common goal of providing resources to our area youth and their families to help them live a healthy, productive life,” said Shawn Fisher, The Foundation for Ripon Community Hospital executive director. “We know that organizations, like the Boys & Girls Club of the Tri-County Area, offer a safe place to play, grow and learn while empowering them to excel in school, become good citizens, avoid risky behaviors and attend school consistently.”
The Boys & Girls Club of the Tri-County Area, which has been operating since 1997, currently has sites in Berlin and Green Lake.
The club’s mission is to improve the lives of children and their families by focusing on academic success, healthy lifestyles, character building and leadership. The club offers after-school programming, full-day summer care and partners with more than 26 businesses to provide teens with job experiences and keep them on track through its “Be Great Graduate” program.
“We’ve seen firsthand how much pride Ripon takes in its community and those that reside there,” says Jason Presto, CEO. “By bringing a club to Ripon, the community is not only impacting youth who live here now, but they are impacting generations to come. They are changing the trajectory of so many youths’ lives and we are excited to be part of that journey as we work together to create great futures.”
The Boys & Girls Club of the Tri-County Area plans to open its doors to the public in the summer of 2024. To follow the club’s progress or donate to the public phase of the campaign, visit bgctric.org/followripon or call 920-361-2717.