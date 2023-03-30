Ripon Main Street Inc. is raising funds for improvements to the Village Green, the central gathering space in the community.
The goal is to raise $200,000 for amenities including 20-foot by 60-foot pergola in the middle of the green surrounded by an accessible concrete pad. Other features planned are tables and umbrellas, park benches, planters, lighting, landscaping and electrical upgrades.
The Village Green is Ripon's central gathering spot – home to the Ripon Summer Concert Series. Special events, including Ripon's Memorial Day Celebration, along with winter ice-skating, are also staged at the Village Green.
Main Street has applied for grants to help offset expenses, for the improvement project and the goal is to raise $75,000 through donations and sponsorships. Ripon Main Street is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, and contributions are tax-deductible. Donations can be sent directly to Ripon Main Street, Inc. or made online.