S.S. Badger, the carferry service that cresses Lake Michigan from Manitowoc to Ludington, Michigan, is adding night crossings on Thursdays through Sundays now through Aug 6.
Night sailings, known as doubles, have not been offered in three years.
The ferry will depart Ludington, Michigan, at 8:45 p.m. EDT and depart Manitowoc at 1:30 a.m. CDT. The crossing is about four hours.
"We have seen a continued increase in traffic and demand for the additional crossing. Many passengers have expressed how much they missed being able to sail at night and we are ecstatic to service our passengers in this capacity again," Shelby Soberalski of Lake Michigan Carferry said in a news release.
The full schedule is available at ssbadger.com or by calling 1-800-841-4243.