GREEN BAY—Sachin Shivaram, CEO of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc, has been named as a new co-chair of New North Inc., joining Michelle Schuler of Microsoft. He takes over the co-chair responsibilities of Tim Schneider who has accepted the role of president and CEO of Bank Five Nine in Oconomowoc.
The co-chairs of New North Inc. serve as primary representatives of the organization and share its top leadership roles and responsibilities, leading the board of directors and executive committee in fulfillment of the organization’s mission, vision and work programs.
Schneider was a member of the New North board since its inception and its Executive Committee since 2014.
“We are excited to have Sachin as a new co-chair of New North,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc. “He is a leader within our region’s manufacturing industry and has a real passion for economic development. Sachin also has been a great ambassador for our region, helping to tell our story to those who may be considering relocation to the New North.
“We can’t thank Tim Schneider enough for his valuable contributions to our region over nearly two decades. His voice and love for the region will be missed.”
Shivaram heads Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry, a Manitowoc-based provider of aluminum- and copper-base alloy castings for multiple industries, including automotive, heavy truck and medical equipment. He relocated to the New North region in 2016 and joined Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in June 2019.
Previous to that, Shivaram held a variety of leadership roles within the industrial manufacturing industry, covering aluminum extrusions, steel and steel pipe, and metallics. He served as president of Samuel Pressure Vessel Group in Marinette, Wisconsin for two-plus years (2016-18). Shivaram also has worked for companies nationwide (Southwest, West Coast and Midwest) and globally (Mexico and Brazil), providing him with a wide-ranging business perspective.
“The New North region is in an exciting moment of growth,” says Shivaram. “Our businesses, communities and universities are investing to create an even brighter future — helping to keep this area a fantastic place to live and work. New North Inc. plays a critical role in helping to define the vision for economic growth and to advocate for stakeholders. I am honored to work alongside Barb, Michelle and the rest of the New North organization to help promote economic development across the region.”
Shivaram holds a bachelor’s degree in history & literature from Harvard University, a law degree from Yale Law School and a master’s degree in political science from the University of Cambridge.