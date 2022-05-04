PLYMOUTH—Sargento Foods has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the popular string cheese maker Baker Cheese, based in St. Cloud, Wisconsin.
Sargento said the acquisition will enable Sargento to better serve growing consumer interest in snack cheese by adding to the wide variety of sliced, shredded, and snack natural cheese products already offered by Sargento.
“Throughout our history we have always looked for new ways to build long-term stakeholder value," said Louie Gentine, 3rd Generation CEO Sargento Foods. "We’re excited to welcome Baker Cheese and its employees to the Sargento Family. This is a great opportunity, and will allow us to continue our industry-leading growth in the marketplace."
Founded in 1916, Baker Cheese has grown aggressively in the past 20 years and is one of the top string cheese companies in the U.S., selling its cheese in all 50 states.
As privately held companies, Sargento and Baker will not disclose any financial details of the sale. Baker Cheese employs 250 people in St. Cloud, Wis. and Sargento has more than 2,000 employees at its four Wisconsin locations, as well as a remote sales team across the U.S.
Sargento said the acquisition will not displace any employees.