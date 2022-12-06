Each year, the National Small Business Week has recognized the outstanding achievements of America’s small businesses for their contributions to their local communities and to our nation’s economy.
The SBA is currently accepting nominations for its 2023 National Small Business Week Awards, including the Small Business Person of the Year. Winners will be announced during National Small Business Week in May 2023.
Eric Ness, Wisconsin’s SBA District Director, says “The awards elevate and celebrate small businesses throughout Wisconsin, and gain both winners and nominees recognition in their communities, in Wisconsin, and possibly nationally. I'd encourage all small business to look at the eligibility criteria and consider applying."
2023 SBA Wisconsin award categories:
• Small Business Person of the Year (Wisconsin & national recognition possible)
• Small Business Exporter (Wisconsin and national)
• 8(a) Graduate of the Year (Wisconsin and national)
• Emerging Small Business Person of the Year (Wisconsin only)
• Minority Small Business Champion (Wisconsin only, open to businesses and organizations)
• Veterans Small Business Champion (Wisconsin only, open to businesses and organizations)
For complete awards eligibility, application, and submission guidelines, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.
All nominations must be submitted electronically no later than 2 p.m. CT on Dec. 8.