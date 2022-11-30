FOX CITIES—Small businesses in the Fox Cities region can schedule a free consultation with the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center (SBDC) on Wednesday, December 7.
The SBDC holds office hours at the Fox Cities Chamber on the first Wednesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and has openings available for December.
SBDC small business experts are available for consultation, at no cost, no matter what stage entrepreneurs are in starting or growing a business.
Consultations will be at the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, 125 N Superior St., Appleton.
Schedule your appointment by visiting this scheduler, calling (920) 424-1826 or emailing SBDC@UWosh.edu.
To learn more about the SBDC wisconsinsbdc.org/centers/Oshkosh/.