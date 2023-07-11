SC Swiderski LLC of Mosinee, has agreed to buy 6.5 acres on the southside of Ripon to construct a mixed-use development with 64 units for rent, according to the Ripon Commonwealth Press.
Ripon City Administrator Adam Sonntag said a housing study conducted last year estimated the city would need 100 new homes. Working with Swiderski will help meet that need.
Swiderski will build a mix of town homes, single family homes and apartments that will be sold or rented at market rates.
The city will extend Rogers Road and install water and sewer utilities using funds from a new public utility district that overlays an existing TIF District. The taxes collected from the value created by the district will offset the city investment.
The city sold the property to Swiderski for $1 and will invest $1 million in the infrastructure. The project’s value when completed will be about $9 million.
Development in that area of Ripon has been stalled since 2008 and Sonntag anticipates the Swiderski development could lead to further residential growth on nearby land.
“SCS is thrilled to announce the approval of our developer agreement with the city of Ripon,” SC Swiderski wrote in a Facebook. “We are delighted to be a part of this vibrant community and contribute to its growth and development. We can’t wait to create an exceptional living environment in Ripon and contribute to the city’s progress.”