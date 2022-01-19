GREEN BAY — Schneider announced today the company is expanding intermodal service by moving its primary western United States rail partnership to Union Pacific beginning in 2023.
Schneider, a provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has one of the largest intermodal fleets in North America with over 25,000 containers. The company plans to double its intermodal size by 2030. Schneider celebrated 30 years of intermodal service in 2021.
“The Union Pacific rail creates more opportunities for Schneider and our customers,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “Having a differentiated rail network is a key component to our intermodal growth strategy and our goal to reduce carbon emissions.”
According to Schneider, the carrier saves 700 million pounds of CO2 annually by working with railroads that can move a ton of freight up to 500 miles on a single gallon of fuel.
Schneider says it will have the largest company driver dray fleet of any intermodal carrier hauling freight on Union Pacific and will be the first carrier with both company-owned containers and chassis. With the combination of Schneider’s eastern partnership with CSX, the transition aims to create more direct transcontinental connections for the company’s customers.
Schneider will continue to move freight with its current western rail provider for the remainder of 2022 and transition to full service on the Union Pacific rail network on January 1, 2023.
