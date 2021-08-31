Schneider, a provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is adding 50 battery-electric trucks as part of the carrier’s plan to reduce greenhouse admissions. With the move, Schneider will have one of the largest battery-electric truck fleets in North America.
Beginning in 2022, Schneider will add 50 Freightliner eCascadias — the truck manufacturer’s first commercial Class 8 battery-electric truck (BEV) — to its Southern California intermodal operations. The company has plans for more BEVs and route options.
Funding for the 50 BEVs was announced as part of the Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative (JETSI), which is sponsored by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Energy Commission (CEC). The initiative is working to significantly increase the number of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks available for goods movement while achieving necessary emission reductions.
“Schneider’s sustainability initiatives got a big boost when we were selected to participate in the state of California’s Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “The scaling of zero-emission vehicles is a key component of our goal to reduce carbon emissions by 7.5 percent per mile by 2025 and by 60 percent per mile by 2035.”
Since BEVs run on all battery power, CO2 emission production is zero no matter the distance, making a significant cut to the carrier’s carbon footprint.