SECURA Insurance donated $38,700 to Feeding America food banks in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin as part of a campaign with their farm and agribusiness insurance agents.
All new farm or agribusiness accounts written with SECURA from April 1 through July 31 equaled a donation, which totaled $38,700.
“Food banks play an important role in our communities," said Tim Heyroth, SECURA Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. "Together, with our agency partners, we were able to make a donation to help support the crucial work Feeding America does."
Feeding America is a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries, and meal programs that provides food and support to more than 40 million people annually.