NEENAH – The SECURA Insurance Board of Directors announced the upcoming retirement of President & CEO Dave Gross in fall 2022. His successor will be SECURA SVP and Chief Administrative Officer Garth Wicinsky.
Wicinsky will become Chief Operating Officer on Jan. 3, 2022, and will transition to the role of President & CEO effective April 26, 2022.
Gross’s career spans more than 40 years in the insurance industry in executive leadership roles where he contributed strategically, and led sales and underwriting operations. Since joining SECURA in 1997, Gross helped shape the people-focused culture, fostering exceptional service to agents and policyholders. Under his leadership, the company grew policyholders’ surplus to more than $576 million, maintained an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent), and earned a place on Ward’s Top 50 carriers for the last eight consecutive years.
Gross also placed a heavy focus on workplace culture and wellbeing, working to create a sense of belonging for all associates. That led to numerous workplace awards under Gross’s leadership, including six consecutive years of Great Place to Work certification, the WELCOA Platinum award, and others.
Wicinsky joined SECURA’s Human Resources division in 1996 and was promoted to Vice President–Human Resources in 2002, responsible for talent management, compensation and benefits, learning and development, facilities, purchasing, and distribution. He serves on the board of directors at Verve, a Credit Union and United Way Fox Cities.
“Garth’s strategic mindset, focus on talent development and associate engagement, and drive to achieve results position him well to continue leading SECURA forward,” said Dan Neufelder, SECURA Board Chair. “He’s lived the genuine culture for 25 years, and his passion for perpetuating that workplace engagement and outstanding service to our customers will lead to another exceptional chapter at SECURA.”
Gross and Wicinsky will work together closely throughout the interim period starting in January to ensure a smooth transition for the company’s associates, agency partners, and policyholders.
Gross will become the CEO Emeritus and Senior Executive Advisor until his retirement in September 2022. Gross will also continue to serve on the SECURA Board of Directors until the end of his board term in April 2023.