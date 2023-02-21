SHEBOYGAN – Sheboygan County Accelerator for Learning Entrepreneurship, the new accelerator program partnership between the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation and Lakeland University, launches this week with its initial cohort of six companies.
SCALE, which is made possible by a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, is a free program that will annually invest a $10,000 technical assistance grant in up to six pre- or early-revenue startups.
The six participants in the inaugural cohort, which were selected from 30 applicants from around Sheboygan County, are:
• Autumn and Greg Farrell are developing an all-natural tick repellent wipe for people and pets that spend time outdoors.
• Raw-Tek Innovations, owned by Ricky Wakefield, is preparing to debut its first product, the HYPERPLANE, an in-line planer board for use by the sportfishing industry.
• K9skin.com, owned by Kimberly Matalas, specializes in healing pets by making products that provide immediate relief to pets suffering from skin ailments and coat problems such as itching, odors, allergies, shedding and coat growth.
• CK Innovations LLC, owned by Cody Ellens, is an early-stage startup that designs and manufactures innovative products that solve real-life problems in the childcare industry.
• Kids In Combat Boots, owned by Deanna Herber, is a network and "service branch" promotion program that supports and recognizes the country's military-connected children.
• Stolen Flower, owned by Mary Motiska, is a chili oil sauce company. Their versatile sauce gives recipe developers and consumers an experience that will take their ordinary dishes to the extraordinary. They take pride in locally sourced Hmong pepper farmers and other organic ingredients to produce their products.
"We are excited with the mix of products and businesses that make up our inaugural class," said Ray York, SCEDC and SBDC @ UWGB business counselor. "We look forward to equipping these entrepreneurs while accelerating their progress by connecting them to the resources in our innovation community.”
The six companies are participating in a 10-week, 10-hour/week program that focuses on getting products to market and scaling beyond Sheboygan County. Topics include branding, sales, financing, customer discovery and business modeling.
Participants will also engage in a weekly networking event, community partner meetings and regular sessions with staff or mentors who will help them navigate their industries. All sessions take place at Jake’s, A Lakeland Community in downtown Sheboygan.
SCALE’s curriculum is organized by Stephanie Hoskins, Lakeland’s Herbert Kohler & Frank Jacobson Chair of Business and Entrepreneurship. Throughout the program, participants will be taught by subject matter experts who have professional experience.
SCALE accepts applications from all types of startups across all industries and business models. The program goal is to help startups reach the point where they are ready to go to an equity-based accelerator or raise from angels, crowd investing, or pre-sales.
Individuals interested in providing mentorship, advising or consulting to an entrepreneur or new company can offer their services here: https://airtable.com/shrFC8pEJwYX8NEOq.
To hear about upcoming events and programming at Jake’s, A Lakeland Community, join the Jake's mailing list.
For more information about the SCEDC's entrepreneurial services, call (920) 452-2479.