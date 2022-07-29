SHEBOYGAN—A new Spanish-speaking entrepreneurial consultant will help expand language-based resources for local entrepreneurs in Sheboygan County.
Jesus Nañez, Program Outreach Manager for the Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship, is the new Spanish-speaking entrepreneurial consultant for the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UW-Green Bay, announced The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation (SCEDC).
As a Spanish-speaking entrepreneur himself, Nañez enjoys sharing his knowledge with new and existing business owners and providing Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs access to all the SBDC's resources.
"I am passionate about the services I provide because I am a business owner, and wish there would have been someone there to guide me when I first started," Nañez said. "I am also a people person and love getting to know other entrepreneurs and hearing about their amazing journeys."
This is the first time SBDC has a Spanish-speaking business consulting on the team, allowing the agency to better serve the Hispanic population, Nañez said.
SCEDC and SBDC aim to provide a wide variety of services, resources, and expertise to help encourage entrepreneurial opportunities in Sheboygan County, including the expansion of language-based resources for local entrepreneurs, such as services of Partners for Community Development.
Partners for Community Development, Inc., a Sheboygan-based nonprofit, also has been working on expanding its language resources to better serve Sheboygan County.
The organization has offered Spanish interpretations and translations to the Sheboygan community since 2006 through its Community Services program, said Karin Kirchmeier, Executive Director. Partners for Community Development, Inc. was founded in 1975 with the original program, Community Services.
Today, it serves Latinx and Hmong community members in interpretation, translation, and referral services.
After recognizing a larger language need, Partners expanded its interpretation and translation services to include Hmong language services, as well as expanded services to include Manitowoc County, Kirchmeier said.
Partners also offers housing affordability services such as low-income housing, critical housing repairs, home buyers’ assistance, and home efficiency programs.
Spanish and Hmong interpreters can be made available virtually or on-site for companies, businesses, or individual needs. Contact karina.aguirre@partners4cd.com for more information.
For more information or to get in contact with Jesus Nañez at the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center, email jesus.nanez@business.wisconsin.edu or call 414-419-2420.