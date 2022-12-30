The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation (SCEDC) has launched the Sheboygan County Accelerator for Learning Entrepreneurship (SCALE), a new partnership with Lakeland University sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).
SCALE invests in up to six pre- or early-revenue startups per cohort, per year. This program is free to the selected applicants, and each applicant will receive a technical assistance grant for a total of $10,000. $5,000 will be available for distribution after the first week of the program, and the remainder of $5,000 will become available upon completion of the 10-week course schedule.
SCALE accepts applications from all types of startups across all industries and business models. Officials say the program goal is to help startups reach the point at which they are ready to go to an equity-based accelerator or raise funds from angels, crowd investing, or pre-sales.
The 10-week, 10-hour/week program curriculum cadence will consist of two weekly curriculum-based meetings and one weekly networking event, community partner meeting, and update meeting with staff or mentors. Beginning Feb. 21, the course will run for 10 consecutive weeks with a spring break from March 13-17. All sessions will take place at Jake’s, A Lakeland Community.
"SCALE is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs with a start-up business," said Ray York, SCEDC and SBDC @ UWGB business counselor. "The program will educate these entrepreneurs while accelerating their progress by connecting them to the resources in our innovation community. We are fortunate to partner with Lakeland University, which has created the curriculum of SCALE and has a great educator in Stephanie Hoskins, who has gone through many accelerator programs herself."
SCALE’s curriculum will utilize a unique combination of known and proven methodologies and is organized by Hoskins, who is HKFJ Chair of Business and Entrepreneurship at Lakeland University. Throughout the program, participants will be taught by subject matter experts who have professional experience.
“I'm excited to work with the SCEDC to bring this new accelerator to Sheboygan County startups,” Hoskins said. “At Lakeland, we feel very strongly that successful new businesses can launch, scale, and succeed outside of the traditional startup hubs in Wisconsin. We are just getting started with our entrepreneurial support efforts and looking forward to a variety of upcoming programs like SCALE, which will help keep founders local and support new endeavors.”
SCALE Applications are due by January 15, 2023. Click here to apply and learn more about curriculum focus, course schedules and qualification requirements.
For more information about the SCEDC's entrepreneurial services, call (920) 452-2479 or email Ray York at York@sheboygancountyedc.com.