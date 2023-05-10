A new subdivision in Sheboygan Falls is the first phase of a five-year plan to build more than 600 entry-level homes throughout Sheboygan County.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the 11-acre Founders’ Pointe development. Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation partnered with the city of Sheboygan Falls and the Forward Fund for construction of homes in the $230,000 to $250,000 price range.
"This is a true public-private partnership that is addressing a countywide challenge,” said Sheboygan Falls Mayor Randy Meyer. “The city is happy to be able to participate and bring new homes and residents into our city."
The Forward Fund is a $10 million community development investment by Johnsonville, Kohler Company, Masters Gallery Foods, Sargento Foods and Sheboygan County. The mission is to provide funding to address workforce development barriers beginning with the construction of entry-level homes.
“Founders’ Pointe is not a traditional subdivision,” said Don Hammond, board chair of SCEDC. “SCEDC is proud to take this important first step forward as we are committed to growing our workforce and our communities.”
Each home in Founders' Pointe will have three bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage and a full basement. The homes vary in size, with the smallest being 1,322 square feet and the largest floor plan being 1,512 square feet.
Information on the homes will be available through SomeplaceBetter.org/homes.