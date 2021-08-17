Nemak was recently awarded a contract with automaker Tesla and will renovate its Sheboygan warehouse facility to meet its new production needs.
Headquartered in Mexico, Nemak is an automotive parts manufacturing company. Tesla’s electric vehicle project requires a $33 million investment into the site for equipment and site upgrades. The contract is set to last through 2027, but the upgrades set Nemak up for further contracts or an extension.
Owned by Fifth Generation Properties and leased to Nemak, the property will continue to be used as a warehouse but will be renovated to include landscape-screened outdoor storage and a manufacturing and production area.
Nemak plans to hire 43 full-time hourly employees to support the contract.