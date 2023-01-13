SHEBOYGAN -- Sheboygan has been selected to host the inaugural Mercury Midwest Challenge a powerboat racing event and festival organized by Powerboat P1, the Formula One Championship Series, and Mercury Racing, of Fond du Lac.
The event Aug. 11-13 will feature the top categories of U.S. powerboat racing including the UIM Class 1 World Championship, F1 Powerboat Championship, and various offshore racing classes. More than 40 race teams are expected to participate with competitors from around the world, including Australia, Italy, Sweden, Canada and Norway.
“We are very excited to host this event right here in Sheboygan, and bring powerboat racing back to our city. We love showing off our pristine shoreline, and our number one natural resource, Lake Michigan. This is another great example of why Sheboygan is known as the 'Malibu of the Midwest,'" My Mayor Ryan Sorenson said.
Deland Park and Harbor Centre Marina have been identified as the Pit Area for race teams to prepare their boats and there will be Fan Zones with vendors, merchandise, activities, and free viewing of the races for powerboat fans, Sheboygan residents, and tourists. There will also be a ticketed VIP hospitality suite, offering a catered lunch, open bar, lounge seating and televisions to enhance the viewing experience.
“When we toured cities to host the event, Sheboygan stood out due to its beautiful water, lodging options, outdoor recreation space, and a local government group that was eager to learn more about powerboat racing and host this one-of-a-kind event,” added Stuart Halley, general manager of Mercury Racing. “Our race support team and collection of marine products are featured in powerboat races around the world and now there’s going to be a powerboat race weekend in the Midwest, less than an hour from our corporate headquarters.”
Full details of the Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge will be announced in spring, but the tentative agenda includes:
- Aug. 11, Downtown Block Party
- Aug. 12, F1 Powerboat racing, P1 Offshore powerboat testing, and UIM Class 1 pole position qualifying. The event is also set to include an exhibition of the RaceBird, an electric boat featuring power from Mercury Racing that will premiere in the E1 World Championship in 2023.
- Aug. 13, F1 Powerboat, P1 Offshore and high-speed Class 1 boat races.
The Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge will be televised globally as well as in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and Bally Sports Regional Networks.