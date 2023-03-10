The Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association unveiled a roadside campaign to help travelers find agricultural tourism opportunities across the state.
The announcement was made during a live-streamed press conference, March 9.
The campaign will consist of large rad signs placed in roadside rest areas that will refer visitors to farms offering ag-tourism activities. The 30 by 30 inch signs include QR codes that will link to the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association. That website allows people to find agricultural related activities by location that include fairs, food and wine tastings, overnight stays, pick your own fruits and vegetables, corn mazes, and more.
in partnership with the Department of Transportation, Disability Service Provider Network, and other agencies.
Sign placement was made possible in collaboration with Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, WATA and the Disability Service Provider Network. The DSPN helps maintain roadside rest areas under a contract with the WisDOT.
DATCP Deputy Secretary Aileen Switzer. “Wisconsin’s agriculture industry contributes $104.8 billion annually to our state’s economy, and this roadside campaign will help share the story of our state’s producers, processors, and industry professionals.”